Miguel Gutierrez hopeful of a return to Real Madrid

A by-product of Real Madrid Castilla, Miguel Gutierrez currently plays his football at Girona and is having a good season. The left-back is a regular starter under head coach Michel, and though Real Madrid sold him this summer, they still own 50% of his right until 2027.

The Spaniard spoke to Spanish media outlet AS, and in the interview, discussed a possible return to Real Madrid.

“Of course, it’s something that I have in mind, Madrid has always been my home and thanks to the club, I am this player now,” Gutierrez said. “I am clear that we have to continue doing things well at Girona and we will see in the summer. In football you never know what is going to happen. Going back to Madrid, home, would be very nice, but this means having a great season here, as is already being done, and having good numbers”

Real Madrid are still in need of a back-up left-back, although with Fran Garcia returning this summer, the door to Miguel may be closed, for now — but it can re-open in the future.