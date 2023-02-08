Thibaut Courtois shortlisted for FIFA Men’s Best Goalkeeper

FIFA has announced their shortlist for FIFA Men’s Best Goalkeeper. The award, which is voted on by fans, journalists, coaches, and captains, is narrowed down to three nominees: Thibaut Courtois, Yassine, Bounou, and Emiliano Martinez.
This was initially a five-man shortlist which eventually was narrowed down to three. Originally, Alisson Becker and Ederson were also among the nominees, but the two Brazilians were axed from today’s announcement from FIFA.
The winner will be announced later this year at The Best FIFA Football Awards ceremony in Paris.
Here is part of FIFA’s statement on the shortlist:
Yassine Bounou, Thibaut Courtois and Emiliano Martinez have been announced as the three finalists for The Best FIFA Men’s Goalkeeper Award 2022.
The accolade recognises the most outstanding performers in the men’s game from the period of 8 August 2021 to 18 December 2022. The winner will be revealed at a Paris ceremony on 27 February 2023.
Loading comments...