Starting Lineups: UDG Tenerife vs. Real Madrid; Liga F

After putting up two identical lineups for the last week games, Alberto Toril switched it up a lot with this one. The manager decided to go with a more physical lineup. There’s Maite for Toletti and instead of Zornoza for a deepest midfielder, Freja Siri is going to play as a natural DM. Weir starts again. Instead of Olga, there is Svava on left wingback, and Athenea on the same role on the right. Esther and Feller lead the attack, while the three center backs form the defensive line.

Real Madrid XI: Misa, Rocío, Ivana, M. Oroz, Esther, Weir, Kathellen, Feller, Athenea, Freja Siri

Subs: Gérard, K. Robles, Teresa, Toletti, Olga, Nahikari, Claudia F., Møller, Lucía, Zornoza

Predicted formation: 3-5-2

Granadilla Tenerife XI: Noelia Ramos, Thais, Paola H. D., Blom, Claire, N. Ramos, Clau Blanco, Maria Jose, Estella, Patri Gavira, Pisco

Subs: A. Marrero, Koko Ange, Aline Reis, Toro, S. Doblado, Monday G., Eulalia, C. Ndzana, Giovaninha

Predicted formation: 4-5-1

How to Watch

Date: 08/02/2023

Time: 20:00 CET (2pm ET)

Venue: La Palmera

Available streaming: DAZN Women’s Football - YouTube