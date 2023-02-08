Immediate Reaction: UDG Tenerife 2 - 3 Real Madrid; Liga F

Win on Tenerife! Real Madrid won 2-3 against UD Granadilla Tenerife after a lot of suffering. Below are my thoughts and views on the match.

The actual formation was 3-5-2 from the beginning. After putting up two identical lineups for the last week games, Alberto Toril switched it up a lot with this one. The manager decided to go with a more physical lineup. There’s Maite for Toletti and instead of Zornoza for a deepest midfielder, Freja Siri is going to play as a natural DM. Weir starts again. Instead of Olga, there is Svava on left wingback, and Athenea on the same role on the right. Esther and Feller lead the attack, while the three center backs form the defensive line.

The first half was pretty boring without a defined dominance on either side. Despite Real Madrid ending the first half with 73% possession, Granadilla had twice as many shots as Las Blancas. Madrid had 5 in total out of which 2 were on target and Granadilla had twice as many of both.

5’: GOAL by Weir (0-1)! Esther crossed to Feller in the box whose shot got saved and Weir was there to get the rebound.

Ella inicia y ella termina



Cuando @itscarolineweir dirige el ataque es para llegar hasta el final... y eso significa gol ✨@realmadridfem #LigaFenDAZN ⚽ pic.twitter.com/61BAzbHJ6U — DAZN España (@DAZN_ES) February 8, 2023

13’: GOAL (1-1)! Blom’s cross into the box brushed off Rocío’s head. The goal was given to Rocío.

The rest of the half was a mess. In 34’ Misa collided with Blom and received a yellow card. Blom was left without air, and it took some time until the situation got under control. Granadilla got a freekick just outside of Madrid’s box and sent it just above the bar.

The second half started as very messy, unsurprisingly. The first 7 minutes Granadilla was on Madrid’s half a lot. In 53’ Las Blancas got their first chance of the second half. Feller tried to get a 1 on 1 vs the goalkeeper, but the ball was too fast to receive it. This was more of a half-chance.

Two minutes later, Weir’s sort of chip got cleared on the goal line by Granadilla’s Estella. Brilliant save, unfortunately for Real Madrid.

74’: GOAL by Olga (1-2)! Athenea got fouled in Granadilla’s box earning a penalty for Las Blancas. Olga took it and sent it masterfully to the lower right angle.

Hizo el 1-2 para el @realmadridfem nuestra 7, @7olgacarmona marca su primer gol en liga esta temporada desde el punto penal. pic.twitter.com/uq8bG1pL5q — Alexxxxx (@alexgtmx) February 8, 2023

78’: GOAL by Koko Ange (2-2)! Four minutes after scoring the penalty, Olga lost control of the ball and made it easy for Koko Ange to steal it and beat Misa to equalize again.

In 84’ Misa had to intervene. She made a beautiful save on Giovana’s long-range shot. The shot and save is shown below.

¡PERO SI ESE BALÓN IBA A LA MÍSMISIMA ESCUADRA!



Cuando todo el mundo cantaba gol, @marisabelrr1 activó el modo vuelo para hacer esta ABSOLUTA BARBARIDAD @realmadridfem #LigaFenDAZN ⚽ pic.twitter.com/5D1NJyE4QY — DAZN España (@DAZN_ES) February 8, 2023

86’: GOAL by Toletti (2-3)! Weir’s brilliant cross arrived to Toletti making it impossible for Noelia Ramos to box it away from Toletti’s head.

El medio campo de lujo lo volvió a hacer. Soltó en profundidad @claudiazornoza a @itscarolineweir para que este asistiera la llegada en segunda línea de Sandie Toletti que se lanzó para cabecear el 2-3 del @realmadridfem pic.twitter.com/b9WWUIJZik — Alexxxxx (@alexgtmx) February 8, 2023

For the remainder of the game, Real Madrid played it safe and stopped all dangers by Granadilla.

A lot of suffering but 3 points won in the end. Real Madrid secured the 2nd place with 5 points ahead of Levante and 5 points behind Barcelona.