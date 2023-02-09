 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Open Thread: February 9, 2023

A Post-Arribas-Goal issue of the Daily Merengue!

By NeRObutBlanco
/ new
Al Ahly v Real Madrid CF: Semi Final - FIFA Club World Cup Morocco 2022 Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images

The Open Thread/Daily Merengue is a place where you can discuss anything and everything related to football. Feel free to discuss the topics presented here, or start your very own discussions! The Open thread will be posted every day by one of the mods you’d totally do a cocktail night with: Valyrian Steel, Felipejack, Kung_Fu_Zizou (AKA KFZ), Juninho and, of course... yours truly.

That’s One Down, One to Go

Los Blancos took down Al Ahly in the semi final of the Club World Cup. I won’t lie, my heart started recording a few more beats per minute after the made the Egyptian side pulled one back and then Luka missed a penalty, but, ultimately, Madrid finished the game as winners, with a score of 4 to 1. Wanna know the best part? My boy Arribas scored about a minute after coming on!

Our Boy Scored!

Sergio Arribas finally managed to play for a (really short) while and... scored! I can’ even believe I’m saying this. I’m super happy for the youngster and I know I’m not the only one. Here’s to watching you score a lot more for Real Madrid, Segio.

More From Managing Madrid

Real Madrid News 24/7

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Managing Madrid Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Real Madrid news from Managing Madrid