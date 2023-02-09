Open Thread: February 9, 2023

The Open Thread/Daily Merengue is a place where you can discuss anything and everything related to football. Feel free to discuss the topics presented here, or start your very own discussions! The Open thread will be posted every day by one of the mods you’d totally do a cocktail night with: Valyrian Steel, Felipejack, Kung_Fu_Zizou (AKA KFZ), Juninho and, of course... yours truly.

That’s One Down, One to Go

Los Blancos took down Al Ahly in the semi final of the Club World Cup. I won’t lie, my heart started recording a few more beats per minute after the made the Egyptian side pulled one back and then Luka missed a penalty, but, ultimately, Madrid finished the game as winners, with a score of 4 to 1. Wanna know the best part? My boy Arribas scored about a minute after coming on!

Our Boy Scored!

Sergio Arribas finally managed to play for a (really short) while and... scored! I can’ even believe I’m saying this. I’m super happy for the youngster and I know I’m not the only one. Here’s to watching you score a lot more for Real Madrid, Segio.