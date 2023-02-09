Managing Madrid Podcast: Al Ahly Post-game

On this Patron-only episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Euan McTear discuss:
- Dani Carvajal and Marco Asensio late scratches
- Carlo Ancelotti’s starting XI vs Al Ahly
- Eduardo Camavinga’s performance at Left-back
- Tactical set up from both teams
- Nacho Fernandez and Antonio Rudiger
- Toni Kroos’s performance
- Vinicius Jr and Rodrygo Goes link up
- Is Vinicius tired?
- Should Karim Benzema and Eder Militao play on Saturday in the final vs Al Hilal?
- Are Al Ahly better than Al Hilah?
- Fede Valverde’s performance
- Andriy Lunin’s performance
- Aurelien Tchouameni’s performance
- Luka Modric’s performance
- SERGIO ARRIBAS
- Does Arribas have a chance to succeed?
- Form of Luka Modric and Toni Kroos.
- The importance of Tchouameni’s return
- 3 broken records
- Should we be worried about the missed PKs?
- The poor crosses / poor defending of crosses
- And more.
Click here for access
Thanks for being a Patron. We hope you enjoy the show!
Hosts this week:
Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo)
Euan McTear (@emctear)
