Managing Madrid Podcast: Al Ahly Post-game

On this Patron-only episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Euan McTear discuss:

Dani Carvajal and Marco Asensio late scratches

Carlo Ancelotti’s starting XI vs Al Ahly

Eduardo Camavinga’s performance at Left-back

Tactical set up from both teams

Nacho Fernandez and Antonio Rudiger

Toni Kroos’s performance

Vinicius Jr and Rodrygo Goes link up

Is Vinicius tired?

Should Karim Benzema and Eder Militao play on Saturday in the final vs Al Hilal?

Are Al Ahly better than Al Hilah?

Fede Valverde’s performance

Andriy Lunin’s performance

Aurelien Tchouameni’s performance

Luka Modric’s performance

SERGIO ARRIBAS

Does Arribas have a chance to succeed?

Form of Luka Modric and Toni Kroos.

The importance of Tchouameni’s return

3 broken records

Should we be worried about the missed PKs?

The poor crosses / poor defending of crosses

And more.

