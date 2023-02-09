Player Ratings: Al Ahly 1 - 4 Real Madrid

As Real Madrid march on to the Club World Cup Final, they got really good performances from several of their players. Here’s Managing Madrid’s ratings for the 4 - 1 win over Al Ahly.

Starters

Andriy Lunin: 8. Commanded the box and made two crucial saves to prevent Al Ahly from equalizing. His only poor moment came when he overhit a pass to David Alaba and put the Austrian in an uncomfortable spot in the 75th minute.

Nacho Fernandez: 8. Masterful defensive reads all night and even got involved in the attack a couple times.

Antonio Rudiger: 8. The German center-back continues his fine form. He helped organize the defensive line and was composed on the ball.

David Alaba: 7. A little bit shaky defending the left half-space but he did have six clearances and the pass that eventually led to Sergio Arribas’s goal.

Eduardo Camavinga: 6.5. This was the most he was tested defensively at left-back so far and it showed. Conceded a penalty in the second half, had some trouble keeping Hussein El Shahat in front of him, and his positioning in transition needed to be better. On a positive note, he was good on the ball and his ball progression was impressive as always.

Aurelien Tchouameni: 7. Not his best game, but had a clear presence in the base of midfield and allowed Modric and Kroos to get in advanced positions.

Luka Modric: 7.5. Quiet for stretches, but brilliant in moments. Three key passes and a surgical vertical pass to Rodrygo in the build-up to Fede Valverde’s goal.

Toni Kroos: 7.5. His passing was phenomenal, but his tracking wasn’t. He was a chief culprit in losing runners into the box when Al Ahly had their spell in the second half.

Rodrygo Goes: 8.5. Arguably Real Madrid’s best player. He created havoc with his dribbling, hit the post on a near golazo, scored Real Madrid’s third goal, and his energy in his pressing was infectious. He linked up well with Vinicius as well.

Fede Valverde: 8. A high energy game from Fede where he was very involved. Won 80% of his duels, scored a much needed goal for his confidence (the game-winner, at that!), and read passing lanes well. One minor thing: Right after he scored he gave the ball away and Real Madrid nearly conceded — but the team survived.

Vinicius Jr: 7. Struggled at times getting past El Shahat, and only completed four of his 11 dribbles. Still, his goal was brilliant, and he had three key passes while also earning a penalty.

Substitutes

Dani Ceballos: 8. Great energy off the bench, and immediately started tracking defensively. His assist to Rodrygo was absolute magic.

Sergio Arribas: 8. I mean, how do you put a number on this one? Came on in the 90th minute and scored within three touches. What a memorable night for the man from Castilla.

Mariano Diaz, Alvaro Odriozola: N/A.