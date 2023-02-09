Valverde: “I thank my teammates for their support and help”

Real Madrid midfielder Fede Valverde got back to scoring ways and found the back of the net on the team’s second goal against Al-Ahly. The Uruguayan player hasn’t been in great form after the World Cup break but naturally he’s happy about advancing to the Final but also about finding some momentum.

Valverde talked to Real Madrid’s official website after the 4-1 win and shared his thoughts.

“I’m really pleased and feel comfortable after so many games. I’m enjoying it more. I’m mentally prepared and I value this tournament so much because of all the hard work we’ve put in to make it this far. I’m happy with the team’s performance,” he said.

Valverde also wanted to praise his teammates, who have been supporting him through tough times.

“I appreciate the help from my teammates at this time. They’re always there to support me, give me advice, help me or give me some encouragement. It was special to score the goal together with them,” he explained.

The midfielder concluded his brief media appearance by saying that they won’t be able to take their foot off the gas in the final against Al-Hilal.

“We have to fully respect our opponents. At times we were a bit relaxed because of the result in our favor. That can’t let that happen in the final. Now we have to work and rest well to go into the final with a winning mentality,” he said.