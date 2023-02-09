Player Ratings: UDG Tenerife 2-3 Real Madrid; Liga F

GK: Misa Rodríguez - 7/10: Had some really good saves especially in the second half to keep the scores level. Could’ve done better on the second goal Real Madrid conceded.

CB: Ivana Andrés - 5/10: Struggling a lot in a back three of late which is mainly down to her loss of form this season. Was not particularly comfortable in possession either.

CB: Kathellen - 6/10: Not her best game as the whole defense really struggled with Tenerife’s press.

CB: Rocío Gálvez - 7/10: Unfortunate to score the own goal but was much better than her two defensive partners. Made a crucial block in the first half that could’ve resulted in a goal.

RWB: Athenea del Castillo - 7/10: Did not have much of an impact as a wing back however she was livelier and more involved when Real Madrid changed the system in the second half. Won the penalty which Olga converted.

CM: Freja Siri - 7/10: Really good and solid from the swede in midfield had three successful tackles out of four and imposed her physicality in the center of midfield.

CM: Maite Oroz - 6/10: A quieter game from her she did not dictate the game as she would've normally liked but this was more to do with the aggressive press of the opposition.

AM: Caroline Weir - 9/10: Player of the match, she was everywhere as usual providing creativity and instigating Real Madrid’s press. Scored a well taken goal and a brilliant assist for Toletti who notched the winner.

LWB: Sofie Svava - 6/10: Solid defensively to an extent but was really lacking going forward often delaying putting the first-time crosses into the area. Needs to improve on her distribution in those areas.

CF: Naomie Feller - 7/10: Offers something different that opponents often struggle with and it was no exception here. Tenerife really struggled to keep up with her pace, directness and physicality. Unlucky not to score in the first half.

CF: Esther González - 6/10: Her hold up play was good on the night but was not at her best in attack struggled to get hold of the ball and generate any shots and goal scoring chances.

SUBSTITUTES

Olga Carmona - 7/10 (replaced Svava 56’): Offered more attacking threat as a left back than the Dane. scored a well taken penalty.

Sandie Toletti - 8/10 (replaced Maite 65’): Was so good when she came on dictating play. Scored a brilliant winner. It’s safe to say she's back to her best.

Claudia Zornoza - 6/10 (replaced Freja 65’): Came in to add more attacking threat Real Madrid pushed for a second goal.

Kenti Robles - 6/10 (replaced Ivana 65’): Was introduced as Toril changed the system to a back four. Offered more attacking threat from the right.

Nahikari García - N/A (replaced Feller 79’): Did not have a lot of time to impact the game.