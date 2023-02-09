Superleague publish new 10 principles for European football league

A new chapter in the infamous European Superleague saga has been written, as A22 Sports Management —currently in charge of promoting the competition— has released 10 new principles for the creation of the Superleague going forward.

Broad Based and Meritocratic Competitions

A European football league should be an open, multi-divisional competition with 60 to 80 teams, allowing for sustainable distribution of revenues across the pyramid. Participation should be based on annual sporting merit and there should be no permanent members. [...]

Participating clubs should remain fully committed to domestic tournaments as they are today. At the same time, the critical need to strengthen and make more competitive domestic tournaments across the continent must be addressed. [...]

Improving the competitiveness of European clubs requires additional financial resources to be shared across the pyramid and strictly enforced Financial Sustainability rules. Clubs also need greater stability and predictability in annual revenues so they can make sensible, long-term commitments to player and infrastructure expenditures. [...]

The health of players must be a key component in determining the number of matches each year. The number of European club competition match days should not be increased beyond those in currently planned competition calendars. [...]

European club competitions should be governed by the clubs as they are domestically, not by third parties who benefit without taking any risk. The governance structure must be fully compliant with EU law. To improve sustainability, spending should be based only on resources generated, not from competition-distorting capital injections. [...]

In developing a pan-European competition, the aspiration must be to create the most exciting sporting event in the world. Football fans deserve the best matches, and the best experience. It is also critical that younger generations, attracted by globally expanding US sports and digital entertainment, continue to embrace football as the most loved sport in the world. [...]

Football is the people’s game and dialogue with fans and independent fan groups is essential to discover ideas which can improve the fan experience. Additional measures should be taken to facilitate fan attendance at away games.[...]

Football stakeholders should promote and develop the women’s game by putting it “centre stage” side-by-side with men’s competitions. To achieve this goal, financing should be significantly expanded beyond existing contributions from women’s European club competitions. Investments should be provided at both professional and grass roots level. [...]

Grass roots solidarity is an essential pillar of European football and should be increased far beyond current levels. As previously announced, a minimum of €400 million per year to non-participating clubs, social causes, and investment in grass roots – more than two times the contribution from existing European Club Competitions – should achieve this objective.[...]

European football and its stakeholders must embrace the values, laws and fundamental freedoms of the EU. Further, no European club should be forced to dispute resolution systems outside the EU rule of law. [...]

Source: A22 Press Release

How realistic of a sporting project this is remains to be seen. Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus continue to be the only three clubs really invested in creating this competition and pushing it forward, so it will be interesting to see if any of the original founding members ever support the project now that it’s been massively changed.

One thing is clear, though. Those three clubs will need other teams featuring in the competition in order for it to be a real football tournament.