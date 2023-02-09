Churros y Tácticas Podcast: Super League Revamped

On this Patron-only episode of the Churros y Tácticas Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Diego Lorijn discuss:

Club World Cup

Barcelona’s record attendance

What’s gonna happen to Pep Guardiola if Manchester City get severely punished?

Super League’s new proposal: the 10 principles, and what it all means

The pros and cons

European League Statement

The hate that Vinicius Jr receives in Spain

NBA trade deadline discussion

Matias Messi’s comments

And more.

Enjoy the raw Churros, Campeones!

Co-host and chief editor of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani, along with Diego Lorijn — Barca TV, VIVA La Liga TV host, delve into La Liga’s hottest topics. We scrutinize the biggest games, dissect the main talking points, and bring a unique and fresh perspective to Spanish football.

