Churros y Tácticas Podcast: Super League Revamped

On this Patron-only episode of the Churros y Tácticas Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Diego Lorijn discuss:
- Club World Cup
- Barcelona’s record attendance
- What’s gonna happen to Pep Guardiola if Manchester City get severely punished?
- Super League’s new proposal: the 10 principles, and what it all means
- The pros and cons
- European League Statement
- The hate that Vinicius Jr receives in Spain
- NBA trade deadline discussion
- Matias Messi’s comments
- And more.
Enjoy the raw Churros, Campeones!
Co-host and chief editor of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani, along with Diego Lorijn — Barca TV, VIVA La Liga TV host, delve into La Liga’s hottest topics. We scrutinize the biggest games, dissect the main talking points, and bring a unique and fresh perspective to Spanish football.
