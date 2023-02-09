 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Churros y Tácticas Podcast: Super League Revamped

Kiyan and Diego discuss the ESL’s latest announcement, and also much more, including the treatment that Vinicius gets in Spain

By Kiyan Sobhani
Al Ahly v Real Madrid CF: Semi Final - FIFA Club World Cup Morocco 2022 Photo by James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images

On this Patron-only episode of the Churros y Tácticas Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Diego Lorijn discuss:

  • Club World Cup
  • Barcelona’s record attendance
  • What’s gonna happen to Pep Guardiola if Manchester City get severely punished?
  • Super League’s new proposal: the 10 principles, and what it all means
  • The pros and cons
  • European League Statement
  • The hate that Vinicius Jr receives in Spain
  • NBA trade deadline discussion
  • Matias Messi’s comments
  • And more.

Enjoy the raw Churros, Campeones!

Co-host and chief editor of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani, along with Diego Lorijn — Barca TV, VIVA La Liga TV host, delve into La Liga’s hottest topics. We scrutinize the biggest games, dissect the main talking points, and bring a unique and fresh perspective to Spanish football.

