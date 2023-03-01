Managing Madrid Podcast: Castilla Corner: The unbeaten run ends

In this episode of Castilla Corner, the dastardly trio of Kris, Ruben, and Hridyam discuss:

Real Madrid Castilla’s defeat to San Fernando

The crazy goals that Castilla conceded

Alvaro Rodriguez vs Atletico Madrid

His promotion to the senior side

Can he deputise Karim Benzema?

and much more

Hosts this week:

Kristofer McCormack (@CastillaConer)

Hridyam Arora (@hridarora22)

Ruben Skjerping (@RubenPMN)