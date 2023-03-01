Managing Madrid Podcast: Alaba. The Best. Hurting Barca.

AUDIO:

On this episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Lucas Navarrete discuss:

David Alaba — everything about the vote, his explanation, and the abuse he received

All the flaws with these award ceremonies and how it can be fixed

Pre-Clasico thoughts

How Real Madrid can batter Barcelona’s confidence on Thursday

Why Real Madrid should aim for 5 and not take it easy at all

And a ton more.

Hosts this week:

Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo)

Lucas Navarrete (@LucasNavarrete)