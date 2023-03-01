 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Daily Thread: 01 March 2023

Wednesday Edition of The Daily Merengue

By felipejack
The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

Shoutout to the mods who do a fantastic job, Kung_Fu_Zizou, Valyrian Steel, Juninho, NeRObutBlanco and yours truly, Felipejack

Real Madrid: Until The End premieres March 10

Apple TV will stream on March 10 a documentary series called Real Madrid: Until The End about Real Madrid’s extraordinary 2021-2022 season. It’s a three part series.

Beckham: “This is no ordinary club. It’s Real Madrid.” Watch the trailer below.

2 CB options

For Hala Croatia hapiness, this report states Real Madrid are considering the signing of Gvardiol. In reality, isn’t a surprise. Gvardiol is a young CB and made a good World Cup, so many clubs are possible following him very closely.

Real Madrid made recently the signing of Rudiger. I know Nacho might leave, but I’m not sure defense is the place where Real Madrid should spend about €100 million (at least this is the reported value) at this moment, especially considering he won’t be a starter. I think right-back and attack is probably the most needed positions right now. Left back is another position, but apparently Fran Garcia would be in the squad.

Poll

Should Gvardiol be a signing priority even costing us €100 million?

view results
  • 9%
    Yes
    (14 votes)
  • 28%
    Yes, only if Nacho leaves
    (43 votes)
  • 62%
    No
    (94 votes)
151 votes total Vote Now

Who is Real Madrid Player of the Month?

Poll

Who is the best Real Madrid player of February?

view results
  • 82%
    Vini Jr
    (134 votes)
  • 3%
    Benzema
    (6 votes)
  • 6%
    Rodrygo
    (11 votes)
  • 5%
    Valverde
    (9 votes)
  • 1%
    Asensio
    (3 votes)
163 votes total Vote Now

