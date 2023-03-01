Daily Thread: 01 March 2023

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

Real Madrid: Until The End premieres March 10

Apple TV will stream on March 10 a documentary series called Real Madrid: Until The End about Real Madrid’s extraordinary 2021-2022 season. It’s a three part series.

Beckham: “This is no ordinary club. It’s Real Madrid.” Watch the trailer below.

2 CB options

For Hala Croatia hapiness, this report states Real Madrid are considering the signing of Gvardiol. In reality, isn’t a surprise. Gvardiol is a young CB and made a good World Cup, so many clubs are possible following him very closely.

Real Madrid are considering 2 options to strengthen the defense this summer: Benfica's Antonio Silva, and Leipzig's Josko Gvardiol. @diarioas #rmalive pic.twitter.com/djoIkgxLlq — Madrid Zone (@theMadridZone) February 28, 2023

Real Madrid made recently the signing of Rudiger. I know Nacho might leave, but I’m not sure defense is the place where Real Madrid should spend about €100 million (at least this is the reported value) at this moment, especially considering he won’t be a starter. I think right-back and attack is probably the most needed positions right now. Left back is another position, but apparently Fran Garcia would be in the squad.

Who is Real Madrid Player of the Month?

Real Madrid February POTM nominees pic.twitter.com/18p91AV86a — Madrid Zone (@theMadridZone) February 28, 2023