 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Churros y Tácticas Podcast: Clasico Momentum; La Liga All-time XI >>>

Kiyan and Diego discuss the state of both Real and Barca heading into this week’s Clasico

By Kiyan Sobhani
/ new
Real Madrid v FC Barcelona - LaLiga Photo by Alvaro Medranda/NurPhoto via Getty Images

AUDIO:

VIDEO:

On this episode of the Churros y Tácticas Podcast Kiyan Sobhani and Diego Lorijn discuss:

  • What’s the Barca mood heading into Clasico?
  • Robert Lewandowski’s form
  • Barcelona’s injuries
  • What Real Madrid can exploit against a wounded Barca side
  • Rodrygo Goes is back
  • What went wrong in Almeria?
  • How much will the Derby performance hamper Real Madrid’s momentum ?
  • David Alaba getting racist abuse
  • ‘The Best’ award — a list of massive criticisms
  • Was Lionel Messi really the best player?
  • Iker Casillas’s tweet
  • Alexia Putellas
  • La Liga all-time XI team #3 CRUSHES EPL #1
  • And more.

Did you enjoy these Churros? Get a more raw version once per week exclusively on Patreon.com/churrosytacticas.

Co-host and chief editor of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani, along with Diego Lorijn — Barca TV, VIVA La Liga TV host, delve into La Liga’s hottest topics. We scrutinize the biggest games, dissect the main talking points, and bring a unique and fresh perspective to Spanish football.

Do you enjoy this podcast? Become a patron and earn rewards for as little as $3 / month! Patreon.com/ChurrosYTacticas

More From Managing Madrid

Real Madrid News 24/7

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Managing Madrid Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Real Madrid news from Managing Madrid