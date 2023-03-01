Churros y Tácticas Podcast: Clasico Momentum; La Liga All-time XI >>>

AUDIO:
VIDEO:
On this episode of the Churros y Tácticas Podcast Kiyan Sobhani and Diego Lorijn discuss:
- What’s the Barca mood heading into Clasico?
- Robert Lewandowski’s form
- Barcelona’s injuries
- What Real Madrid can exploit against a wounded Barca side
- Rodrygo Goes is back
- What went wrong in Almeria?
- How much will the Derby performance hamper Real Madrid’s momentum ?
- David Alaba getting racist abuse
- ‘The Best’ award — a list of massive criticisms
- Was Lionel Messi really the best player?
- Iker Casillas’s tweet
- Alexia Putellas
- La Liga all-time XI team #3 CRUSHES EPL #1
- And more.
Did you enjoy these Churros? Get a more raw version once per week exclusively on Patreon.com/churrosytacticas.
Co-host and chief editor of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani, along with Diego Lorijn — Barca TV, VIVA La Liga TV host, delve into La Liga’s hottest topics. We scrutinize the biggest games, dissect the main talking points, and bring a unique and fresh perspective to Spanish football.
Do you enjoy this podcast? Become a patron and earn rewards for as little as $3 / month! Patreon.com/ChurrosYTacticas
Loading comments...