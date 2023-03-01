Churros y Tácticas Podcast: Clasico Momentum; La Liga All-time XI >>>

AUDIO:

On this episode of the Churros y Tácticas Podcast Kiyan Sobhani and Diego Lorijn discuss:

What’s the Barca mood heading into Clasico?

Robert Lewandowski’s form

Barcelona’s injuries

What Real Madrid can exploit against a wounded Barca side

Rodrygo Goes is back

What went wrong in Almeria?

How much will the Derby performance hamper Real Madrid’s momentum ?

David Alaba getting racist abuse

‘The Best’ award — a list of massive criticisms

Was Lionel Messi really the best player?

Iker Casillas’s tweet

Alexia Putellas

La Liga all-time XI team #3 CRUSHES EPL #1

And more.

Co-host and chief editor of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani, along with Diego Lorijn — Barca TV, VIVA La Liga TV host, delve into La Liga’s hottest topics. We scrutinize the biggest games, dissect the main talking points, and bring a unique and fresh perspective to Spanish football.

