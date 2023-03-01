Militao’s agent: “Real Madrid will be his home for a very, very long time”

Real Madrid defender Eder Militao has established himself as a crucial player for the team. There were some serious and valid concerns about his true potential a few years ago, but not anymore. His agent Ulisses Jorge talked to TvPlay and shared his thoughts about Militao’s current role in Madrid and also about what his future looks like.

“Real Madrid will be Militao’s home for a very, very long time. Real Madrid are very happy with him and there’s no reason to change clubs,” he said.

Jorge also wanted to praise coach Carlo Ancelotti, who trusted Militao as his starter from the get go.

“He’s a great coach, he has common things with Brazilian football and he gets along with players from our country. He knows how to talk to young men and how to get the best out of every player,” he explained.

Jorge concluded his thoughts by revealing how Militao turned things around to become the player he is today.

“There were some tough months and moments, but his attitude allowed him to improve thanks to an individual training program. He worked really well inside and outside the team’s facilities and he reached the level he’s at today because of that,” he added.