Real Madrid announce squad for Copa del Rey match against Barcelona

Real Madrid have published their squad list for Thursday’s El Clasico against FC Barcelona in the first leg of the Copa del Rey Semifinals.

REAL MADRID SQUAD:

Goalkeepers: Courtois, Lunin and Luis López

Defenders: Carvajal, E. Militão, Vallejo, Nacho, Odriozola, Lucas V. and Rüdiger.

Midfielders: Kroos, Modrić, Camavinga, Valverde, Tchouameni and D. Ceballos.

Forwards: Hazard, Benzema, Asensio, Vini Jr., Rodrygo, Mariano and Álvaro.

Rodrygo is back with the team after rejoining the squad in training this Tuesday. It might still be too early for him to feature in the starting lineup after a muscle injury, but he could be a good asset to have off the bench if needed.

Real Madrid will need to take this game very seriously as Barcelona have been vulnerable for their last two games. This match could very well be a turning point for the remainder of the season and Los Blancos need to take advantage of that.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM EL CLASICO

Date: 03/02/2022

Time: 21:00 CET, 03:00pm EST.

Venue: Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain.

Available TV: La 1, ESPN+

Available Streaming: ESPN+

