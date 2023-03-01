Toni Kroos reveals his frustration in not capitalizing more on Barcelona’s loss to Almeria

In the podcast he co-hosts with his brother Felix called ‘Einfach mal Luppen’, Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos spoke about how in viewing Barcelona’s result against Almeria, it was bittersweet because it emphasized more how Real Madrid should’ve capitalized better this past weekend.

“Barcelona losing was a bit unexpected and obviously good for us,” Toni Kroos said. “But I think about it differently: it bothers me even more that we didn’t beat Atletico Madrid, that we didn’t take advantage of it. Now we’re behind seven points, it could have been ten if Barcelona won. The game was good, but it’s just that one point doesn’t feel like it was enough for us (to capitalize on Barcelona’s loss).”

Toni and Felix also spent lots of time talking about The Best awards handed out by FIFA. Felix said it was a ‘joke’ that Emiliano Martinez won the best goalkeeper award. Toni, meanwhile, did give his take on Lionel Messi winning the best player award:

“In a year like this, after the World Cup, that tournament is always a big point when it comes to awards,” Toni Kroos said. “He was the standout player there. So it wasn’t a surprise,”