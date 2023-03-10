 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Daily Thread: 10 March 2023

Another Juninho Edition of the Daily Merenge

By Juninho
/ new
Real Madrid Training Session Photo by Helios de la Rubia/Real Madrid via Getty Images

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

Shoutout to the mods who do a fantastic job, Valyrian Steel, KungFuZizou, NeRObutBlanco, Felipejack, and Long Live Juninho!

————————

The Rumor Circus Continues

Without a midweek game, RM Twitter is feeding off of rumors as we wait for our game versus Espanyol. Below are a few interesting (but probably not surprising) ones.

So We DO Scout Spaniards?!

This may alarm some posters at MM, but Real Madrid does scout non-Brazilian youth players...

Me Llamo Tuchel

Thomas Tuchel is actively learning Spanish to broaden his horizons. Do those horizons include the White Castle at Madrid? Find out on the next episode of Real Madrid Z!!!

AHHH SHHHH- HERE WE GO AGAIN

Hopefully this isn’t true but I wouldn’t be surprised if it was...#FreeAlvaro

Shoutout to FZReal!

Juninho always keeps a promise. Long Live Juninho. Long Live the King. All Hail Juninho.

More From Managing Madrid

Real Madrid News 24/7

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Managing Madrid Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Real Madrid news from Managing Madrid