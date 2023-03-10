Daily Thread: 10 March 2023

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

Shoutout to the mods who do a fantastic job, Valyrian Steel, KungFuZizou, NeRObutBlanco, Felipejack, and Long Live Juninho!

————————

The Rumor Circus Continues

Without a midweek game, RM Twitter is feeding off of rumors as we wait for our game versus Espanyol. Below are a few interesting (but probably not surprising) ones.

Real Madrid will NOT negotiate with PSG for Mbappé. The only way Mbappé leaves to Real Madrid is if PSG call Real Madrid & give them a price. @jpedrerol pic.twitter.com/319cakBeS0 — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) March 10, 2023

Zidane returning to Real Madrid is complicated but it’s a possibility. Relationships between the two when he left were not good but they are fluid now. Zidane’s home will always be Real Madrid. @marca pic.twitter.com/drf6NTWwqH — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) March 9, 2023

So We DO Scout Spaniards?!

This may alarm some posters at MM, but Real Madrid does scout non-Brazilian youth players...

️| EXCL: Real Madrid have sent scouts to watch Celta Vigo’s Gabri Veiga (20). @FabrizioRomano pic.twitter.com/uWoVOYDbq7 — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) March 9, 2023

Me Llamo Tuchel

Thomas Tuchel is actively learning Spanish to broaden his horizons. Do those horizons include the White Castle at Madrid? Find out on the next episode of Real Madrid Z!!!

️| JUST IN: Thomas Tuchel is learning Spanish to target Real Madrid. @garyjacob pic.twitter.com/XXRtIONSZ9 — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) March 9, 2023

AHHH SHHHH- HERE WE GO AGAIN

Hopefully this isn’t true but I wouldn’t be surprised if it was...#FreeAlvaro

❗️ Rodrygo expected to start as the ST vs Espanyol. @marca pic.twitter.com/TZYm5GPfWF — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) March 9, 2023

Shoutout to FZReal!

Juninho always keeps a promise. Long Live Juninho. Long Live the King. All Hail Juninho.