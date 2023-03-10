OFFICIAL: Real Madrid blame UEFA for incidents ahead of Champions League Final in Paris

Real Madrid have published an official announcement on their website, discussing the events that happened in Paris right ahead of the Champions League Final between the team and Liverpool, where some fans couldn’t even access the stadium. Here’s what Real Madrid have to say.

In relation to the disturbing incidents that occurred in the surroundings of the Stade de France in Saint-Denis, Paris, on 28 May 2022, for the Champions League Final between Real Madrid C. F. and Liverpool FC, the club would like to state the following:

- A report by a team of experts commissioned by UEFA was released on 13 February 2023. After examining a substantial amount of documentation and taking the evidence it deemed appropriate, this team of experts concluded that, alongside other institutions, UEFA itself is directly responsible for the events that took place in the vicinity of the stadium. The report holds UEFA responsible for the arbitrary choice of location and for the organisation of the final. Its serious shortcomings put the safety and physical integrity of the fans who attended the match at risk. Many of them were victims of ticket theft and the theft of personal belongings such as bags, phones and wallets. And more seriously, some of these fans were subjected to physical assaults that required medical attention and admission to hospital.

* For more information, please click on the following link to the report of the above-mentioned expert team: https://www.uefa.com/insideuefa/news/027e-174e2ba0479b-1d2e46569fa4-1000—uefa-champions-league-final-2022-independent-review-report/

- Given the conclusiveness of the experts’ findings and the seriousness of the events described, Real Madrid has been holding talks with UEFA with the aim of assessing the compensation that will be offered to the fans. Our club was entirely confident that these solutions would be in line with the seriousness of the events, the extent of the damage caused and UEFA’s responsibility for them.

- Regrettably, our club believes that UEFA’s proposal, officially announced last Tuesday, is insufficient. It merely consists of the reimbursement of the ticket price, which is also subject to the fulfilment of a series of requirements, including providing proof of the time of access to the stadium.

* Here is the link to the reimbursement package announced UEFA: https://www.uefa.com/insideuefa/news/027f-1779bb90c5d1-9f13bc061dcd-1000—refund-scheme-for-2022-paris-final/

- The content of the report, which was commissioned by UEFA itself, stresses that all fans attending the final were victims of its inadequate organisation and their safety and security were compromised. Therefore, irrespective of whether or not they were able to enter the stadium, or whether they did so at the expected time, which at any rate was due to the exceptionally good behaviour of the fans of the two clubs, the fact is that all the fans experienced an unacceptable delay in the start of the match. In addition, there was unacceptable insecurity both in accessing and leaving the stadium, as well as additional harm such as theft, assaults and threats.

For this reason, Real Madrid has decided not to cooperate in the restricted compensation procedure proposed by UEFA, which we ask to redress the situation and assume its full responsibility.

In these circumstances, an online assistance service will be made available in the next few days to enable all Real Madrid members and fans who experienced any kind of harm at the 2022 Champions League final in Paris to make the appropriate claims against UEFA for their personal and legitimate interests. The club will announce the details of this assistance service in the coming days.

It’s clear that Real Madrid are blaming UEFA for these incidents and the club is doing its best to make sure that the fans are compensated for what happened in the surroundings of the Saint Denis stadium.