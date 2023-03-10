Real Madrid announce squad for La Liga match against Espanyol

Real Madrid have published their squad list for Saturday’s home match against Espanyol, which will kick off at 14:00 local time.

REAL MADRID’S SQUAD LIST:

Goalkeepers: Courtois, Lunin and Luis López.

Defenders: Carvajal, E. Militão, Vallejo, Nacho, Odriozola, Lucas V. and Rüdiger.

Midfielders: Kroos, Modrić, Camavinga, Valverde, Tchouameni and D. Ceballos.

Attackers: Hazard, Asensio, Vini Jr., Rodrygo, Mariano and Álvaro.

As expected, striker Karim Benzema will miss the game with the small ankle injury that has kept him out of the last three training sessions. Benzema will try to recover in time for the return leg against Liverpool and should definitely be available when Real Madrid visit the Camp Nou the following Sunday.

In his absence, Ancelotti could either deploy Rodrygo in the center of the offense with Asensio on the right, or give the up and coming Alvaro Rodriguez the chance to feature in the starting lineup for the first time in his career.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM LA LIGA

Date: 03/11/2023

Time: 14:00 CET, 08:00am EST.

Venue: Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain.

Available TV: Movistar La Liga, ESPN+

Available Streaming: ESPN+

Managing Madrid has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Vox Media may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.