Churros y Tácticas Podcast: Where does Ancelotti rank all time? Fran vs Balde, Jese vs Fati

On this Patron-only episode of the Churros y Tácticas Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Diego Lorijn discuss:
- Why Kiyan’s eyes are bloodshot
- Where does Carlo Ancelotti rank among all time managers?
- Jese Rodriguez vs Ansu Fati
- Diego’s favourite conspiracies
- Kiyan’s opinion on aliens and space travel
- What will Barcelona summer transfer window look like?
- Alejandro Balde vs Fran Garcia
- Vinicius Jr vs Kylian Mbappe
- Aurelien Tchouameni — was he worth the price?
Enjoy the raw Churros, Campeones!
Co-host and chief editor of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani, along with Diego Lorijn — Barca TV, VIVA La Liga TV host, delve into La Liga’s hottest topics. We scrutinize the biggest games, dissect the main talking points, and bring a unique and fresh perspective to Spanish football.
