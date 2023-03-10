Churros y Tácticas Podcast: Where does Ancelotti rank all time? Fran vs Balde, Jese vs Fati

On this Patron-only episode of the Churros y Tácticas Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Diego Lorijn discuss:

Why Kiyan’s eyes are bloodshot

Where does Carlo Ancelotti rank among all time managers?

Jese Rodriguez vs Ansu Fati

Diego’s favourite conspiracies

Kiyan’s opinion on aliens and space travel

What will Barcelona summer transfer window look like?

Alejandro Balde vs Fran Garcia

Vinicius Jr vs Kylian Mbappe

Aurelien Tchouameni — was he worth the price?

Enjoy the raw Churros, Campeones!

Co-host and chief editor of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani, along with Diego Lorijn — Barca TV, VIVA La Liga TV host, delve into La Liga’s hottest topics. We scrutinize the biggest games, dissect the main talking points, and bring a unique and fresh perspective to Spanish football.

