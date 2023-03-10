 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Churros y Tácticas Podcast: Where does Ancelotti rank all time? Fran vs Balde, Jese vs Fati

Kiyan and Diego go through a Churros mailbag

By Kiyan Sobhani
Real Madrid v Manchester City Semi Final Leg Two - UEFA Champions League Photo by Berengui/vi/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

On this Patron-only episode of the Churros y Tácticas Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Diego Lorijn discuss:

  • Why Kiyan’s eyes are bloodshot
  • Where does Carlo Ancelotti rank among all time managers?
  • Jese Rodriguez vs Ansu Fati
  • Diego’s favourite conspiracies
  • Kiyan’s opinion on aliens and space travel
  • What will Barcelona summer transfer window look like?
  • Alejandro Balde vs Fran Garcia
  • Vinicius Jr vs Kylian Mbappe
  • Aurelien Tchouameni — was he worth the price?

Enjoy the raw Churros, Campeones!

Co-host and chief editor of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani, along with Diego Lorijn — Barca TV, VIVA La Liga TV host, delve into La Liga’s hottest topics. We scrutinize the biggest games, dissect the main talking points, and bring a unique and fresh perspective to Spanish football.

