Las Blancas Podcast: Linda Caicedo show begins!

On this episode of Las Blancas podcast, hosts Yash Thakur and Kanita analyze Real Madrid’s Copa de la Reina quarter-final win over Villarreal.

Talking points:

Team news and returnees from injury

Toril’s lineup selection and choice of center-backs

Real Madrid’s long ball approach against Villarreal’s 5-4-1 block

Las Blancas’ short corner routine and its effectiveness

Villarreal’s approach with the long balls

Esther’s goal and awareness inside the box

Impact of substitutions on the game

Change of dynamics and increase in fluidity

Ivana’s unfortunate own goal and overall criticism surrounding her

Claudia Florentino’s poor execution at times

Deep rooted racism in the commentary during the game

Maite and Nahikari’s game changing introduction

Developing synergy between Linda Caicedo and Nahikari

Caicedo first goal for Real Madrid

Champagne football in the second half of AET

Weir’s overall game and cheeky nutmeg

Nahikari and Florentino’s birthday

Hosts this week:

Yash Thakur (@Odriozolite)

Kanita (@KaniFroh)

Las Blancas (@Las_Blancas)