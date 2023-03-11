Las Blancas Podcast: Linda Caicedo show begins!

On this episode of Las Blancas podcast, hosts Yash Thakur and Kanita analyze Real Madrid’s Copa de la Reina quarter-final win over Villarreal.
Talking points:
- Team news and returnees from injury
- Toril’s lineup selection and choice of center-backs
- Real Madrid’s long ball approach against Villarreal’s 5-4-1 block
- Las Blancas’ short corner routine and its effectiveness
- Villarreal’s approach with the long balls
- Esther’s goal and awareness inside the box
- Impact of substitutions on the game
- Change of dynamics and increase in fluidity
- Ivana’s unfortunate own goal and overall criticism surrounding her
- Claudia Florentino’s poor execution at times
- Deep rooted racism in the commentary during the game
- Maite and Nahikari’s game changing introduction
- Developing synergy between Linda Caicedo and Nahikari
- Caicedo first goal for Real Madrid
- Champagne football in the second half of AET
- Weir’s overall game and cheeky nutmeg
- Nahikari and Florentino’s birthday
Did you enjoy this podcast? Please consider supporting us through Patreon for more bonus content: Patreon.com/ManagingMadrid
Managing Madrid is a hub for all Madridistas with updated news, op-eds, tactical analyses, artwork, and of course, podcasts. It also serves as a means for Real Madrid fans to connect and discuss the team. We would like your support so that we can continue to produce podcasts for you.
The site is run by a small team that works tirelessly around the clock to make it into what it is today. Your contributions will allow us to continue to have a real and full-time presence in keeping this website, and its podcasts, going.
Hosts this week:
Yash Thakur (@Odriozolite)
Kanita (@KaniFroh)
Las Blancas (@Las_Blancas)
