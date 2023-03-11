 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Daily Thread: 11 March 2023

Another Juninho Edition of the Daily Merengue

By Juninho
Real Betis v Real Madrid CF - LaLiga Santander Photo by Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto via Getty Images

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

Shoutout to the mods who do a fantastic job, Valyrian Steel, KungFuZizou, NeRObutBlanco, Felipejack, and Long Live Juninho!

————————

A Few Words From Juninho

I understand that its Matchday and an early kick off (in six hours) but I just wanted to take a slightly different approach to today’s Daily Thread. I thought it would be appropriate to just applaud the MM writers as well as draw additional attention to some great recent articles which heavily discusses many of the topics we frequently debate.

Article: Why Dealing With Real Madrid’s Expiring Contracts Is Not As Easy As It Seems by Kiyan Sobhani

https://www.managingmadrid.com/2023/3/9/23632035/why-dealing-with-real-madrids-expiring-contracts-is-not-as-easy-as-it-seems

Snippets:

Article: Who Should Real Madrid Target This Summer to Replace Karim Benzema? by Matt Wiltse

https://www.managingmadrid.com/2023/3/8/23630731/who-should-real-madrid-target-this-summer-to-replace-karim-benzema

Snippets:

Hala Madrid Y Nada Mas

Hopefully we can get another 3 points today!

