Daily Thread: 11 March 2023

A Few Words From Juninho

I understand that its Matchday and an early kick off (in six hours) but I just wanted to take a slightly different approach to today’s Daily Thread. I thought it would be appropriate to just applaud the MM writers as well as draw additional attention to some great recent articles which heavily discusses many of the topics we frequently debate.

Article: Why Dealing With Real Madrid’s Expiring Contracts Is Not As Easy As It Seems by Kiyan Sobhani

https://www.managingmadrid.com/2023/3/9/23632035/why-dealing-with-real-madrids-expiring-contracts-is-not-as-easy-as-it-seems

Snippets:

✍️ @KiyanSo continued.. "Is it better to have one year of Kroos and Modric, or five years of Ceballos? Those are fine margins and difficult decisions." — Managing Madrid (@managingmadrid) March 10, 2023

✍️ @KiyanSo: "The ideal scenario, if the club are hellbent on getting one of those two apex predators in 2024, is to coax a good striker into a one year deal. Maybe a Dzeko. (A Harry Kane type wouldn’t accept that kind of short-term deal.)" — Managing Madrid (@managingmadrid) March 10, 2023

Article: Who Should Real Madrid Target This Summer to Replace Karim Benzema? by Matt Wiltse

https://www.managingmadrid.com/2023/3/8/23630731/who-should-real-madrid-target-this-summer-to-replace-karim-benzema

Snippets:

The question that arises: if he had a summer to recoup and a proper pre-season, would Benz operate back at his highest level? Or has he reached the pinnacle of his career and next season at 36 is a step too far to try and recover that form + the physical issues persist? — Matt Wiltse (@MattWiltse4) March 8, 2023

Hala Madrid Y Nada Mas

Hopefully we can get another 3 points today!