Real Madrid vs Espanyol 2023 live stream: Time, TV channels and how to watch La Liga online

Real Madrid host Espanyol in what should be a manageable, yet important game in La Liga. Los Blancos need to keep playing with focus and composure in the domestic competition if they truly want to compete for the title, as they’re already nine points behind Barcelona in the table and can’t afford to drop any more points.

Madrid will be without Karim Benzema in this one, so coach Carlo Ancelotti will have to make a decision about his offensive line. He could either trust La Fabrica product Alvaro Rodriguez and give the young man his first chance to start or deploy Rodrygo in the center of the offense while playing Asensio on the right wing.

Liverpool will visit the Bernabeu to play the second leg of the Champions League’s Round of 16 next Wednesday, and Real Madrid will face Barcelona in a crucial El Clasico the following Sunday, so this game against Espanyol should be a good opportunity for Ancelotti to make some rotations and keep everyone fresh.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM LA LIGA

Date: 03/11/2023

Time: 14:00 CET, 08:00am EST.

Venue: Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain.

Available TV: Movistar La Liga, ESPN+

Available Streaming: ESPN+

Managing Madrid has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Vox Media may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.