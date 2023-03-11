 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

CONFIRMED lineups: Real Madrid vs Espanyol, 2023 La Liga

All set.

By Lucas Navarrete
RCD Mallorca v Real Madrid CF - LaLiga Santander Photo by Rafa Babot/Getty Images

Real Madrid have published their starting lineup for the upcoming match against Espanyol in La Liga.

Real Madrid starting XI: Courtois, Carvajal, Militao, Nacho, Camavinga, Tchouameni, Kroos, Modric, Valverde, Vinicius, Rodrygo.

Espanyol starting XI (TBC): Pacheco, Gil, Montes, Gomez, Brian, Vinicius, Darder, Vidal, Puado, Braithwaite, Joselu.

Ancelotti’s men are the clear favorites to win this game, as Espanyol have been fighting to avoid relegation all season long. The Italian coach will hope to get the opportunity to manage his roster efficiently today, as Real Madrid’s next two games will be intense, crucial and tough.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM LA LIGA

Date: 03/11/2023

Time: 14:00 CET, 08:00am EST.

Venue: Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain.

Available TV: Movistar La Liga, ESPN+

Available Streaming: ESPN+

