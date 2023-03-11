OFFICIAL: Real Madrid publish announcement about Barça-gate

Real Madrid have published an official announcement about Barça-gate, announcing that the Board of Directors will have an urgent meeting on Sunday to discuss the club’s actions.

In light of the serious nature of accusations presented by the Barcelona Prosecution Service against F.C. Barcelona and two of its presidents based on reasonable suspicions of corruption and their relationship with the former Vice-President of the Technical Referees Committee (CTA), José María Enríquez Negreira, the president has convened an urgent meeting of the Board of Directors tomorrow, Sunday the 12th of March 2023, at 12:00pm, in order to decide on Real Madrid’s appropriate course of action in regard to this matter.

Source: Realmadrid.com

It took the club a while, but an announcement has finally been published, even if it just announces a meeting of the Board of Directors. The club’s course of action should be announced when the meeting comes to an end.