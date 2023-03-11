 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Vinicius and Nacho react to Real Madrid’s 3 - 1 win over Espanyol

The pair also thanked the fans for specific things

By Managing Madrid
/ new
Real Madrid CF v RCD Espanyol - LaLiga Santander Photo by Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images

After Real Madrid beat Espanyol beat 3 - 1 at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on Saturday afternoon, two players — Vinicius Jr, Nacho Fernandez — spoke to the club’s official channels to give their analysis on the game.

Vinicius Jr

“We have peace of mind, and whenever things go wrong we lift our game up. We have to keep lifting and improving and thanks to the fans who came today, we have to thank them and hope that there will be more on Wednesday.

“My goal? It’s a play that I train a lot but in matches it’s more difficult because there are a lot of players around me but I’ve done well”

Vinicius put in a superb performance on Real Madrid’s left hand side. His six shots were a game-high, and in addition to his goal, he chipped in with four key passes and three dribbles:

Nacho Fernandez

“The goal caught us a bit off guard, but the match gives us confidence to face a difficult week.

“We are a team that when spaces open up we have very fast people up front.

“The Bernabeu chanting my name? Incredible, I get goosebumps, it’s something incredible that people recognize all the work in a lifetime working for this club, fighting for the future”

More From Managing Madrid

Real Madrid News 24/7

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Managing Madrid Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Real Madrid news from Managing Madrid