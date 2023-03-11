Vinicius and Nacho react to Real Madrid’s 3 - 1 win over Espanyol

After Real Madrid beat Espanyol beat 3 - 1 at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on Saturday afternoon, two players — Vinicius Jr, Nacho Fernandez — spoke to the club’s official channels to give their analysis on the game.

Vinicius Jr

“We have peace of mind, and whenever things go wrong we lift our game up. We have to keep lifting and improving and thanks to the fans who came today, we have to thank them and hope that there will be more on Wednesday.

“My goal? It’s a play that I train a lot but in matches it’s more difficult because there are a lot of players around me but I’ve done well”

Vinicius put in a superb performance on Real Madrid’s left hand side. His six shots were a game-high, and in addition to his goal, he chipped in with four key passes and three dribbles:

Vinicius Jr today: 6 shots, 4 key passes, 3 dribbles, 1 goal, 92.5% passing accuracy pic.twitter.com/5seJWtME23 — Managing Madrid (@managingmadrid) March 11, 2023

Nacho Fernandez

“The goal caught us a bit off guard, but the match gives us confidence to face a difficult week.

“We are a team that when spaces open up we have very fast people up front.

“The Bernabeu chanting my name? Incredible, I get goosebumps, it’s something incredible that people recognize all the work in a lifetime working for this club, fighting for the future”