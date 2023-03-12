Preview, Squad List, Team News: Atletico Madrid vs. Real Madrid; Liga F

Preview

Matchday 21 of Liga F brings us the second Madrid derby of the season. After starting off the season strong, Atlético fell 16 points behind Las Blancas, positioning themselves on the fourth place on the standings.

After Levante’s defeat to Barcelona, Real Madrid are now 5 points ahead of them with a game in hand for now. Winning the derby would give them the advantage of 8 points.

The last time Real and Atlético clashed, Las Blancas won 1-0 with a late goal by Kathellen Sousa. That was the first time Las Blancas managed to win the derby on their home ground. While on the other side, Atlético have also never won on theirs and this derby is another test for them.

“We have to continue with the wins. We can fight for the league, wait for Barcelona to slip up and be ready take our opportunity,” Claudia Florentino speaks for Real Madrid TV.

The match kicks off this Sunday, March 12, at 18:00 CET (12pm ET).

Squad List

TBA