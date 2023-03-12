Managing Madrid Podcast: Real Madrid 3 - 1 Espanyol, La Liga 2022 - 2023 (Post-game)

AUDIO:

VIDEO:

On this episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Matt Wiltse discuss:

Why were Real Madrid so bad to start the game?

What were Espanyol doing well?

Breaking down Joselu’s goal.

A breakdown of Vinicius Jr’s goal

How the game changed tactically after Joselu scored

The pros and cons of Eduardo Camavinga at LB

Eder Militao’s performance and season *

Will Mendy make it for Liverpool?

Starting XI vs Liverpool

Rodrygo Goes’s performance

Should he take all the free kicks?

Carlo Ancelotti’s constant comments about Aurelien Tchouameni

The Alvaro Rodriguez usage rate

What do the numbers say about our offense this year compared to last year?

Our thoughts on the new documentary

BarcaGate

And more.

Did you enjoy this podcast? Get access to the Liverpool pre and post-game shows exclusively on Patreon.com/ManagingMadrid.

Managing Madrid is a hub for all Madridistas with updated news, op-eds, tactical analyses, artwork, and of course, podcasts. It also serves as a means for Real Madrid fans to connect and discuss the team. We would like your support so that we can continue to produce podcasts for you.

The site is run by a small team that works tirelessly around the clock to make it into what it is today. Your contributions will allow us to continue to have a real and full-time presence in keeping this website, and its podcasts, going.

Hosts this week:

Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo)

Matt Wiltse (@MattWiltse4)