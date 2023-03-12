Daily Thread: 12 March 2023

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

Shoutout to the mods who do a fantastic job, Valyrian Steel, KungFuZizou, NeRObutBlanco, Felipejack, and Long Live Juninho!

————————

3 Crucial Points

A solid resurgence from the squad leads to another 3 points. Of course, it was a bit concerning early when Espanyol scored but some Vini brilliance and a brilliant Tchouameni assist put Los Blancos in a position to win today’s game.

Victoria contra el Espanyol. #RealMadridEspanyol — Real Madrid C.F. (@realmadrid) March 11, 2023

All Arbeloa Does is Win Win Win No Matter What

Juvenil A have won the CDR. Arbeloa has not lost a game all season. Truly an incredible feat even at the youth level.

ARBELOA’S JUVENIL A ARE COPA DEL REY CHAMPIONS! pic.twitter.com/NWDuYTzcfW — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) March 11, 2023

Arbeloa’s Real Madrid U19 team:



• 34 games

• 0 (ZERO) defeats

• 3.5 goals scored per game

• 0.4 goals conceded per game

• Copa del Rey Champions

• 1st in the Youth League

• QF of the UEFA Youth League pic.twitter.com/z2K9bNrKjX — TC (@totalcristiano) March 11, 2023

Wish Us Luck for the Wars Ahead

The next few games (minus international break) will likely be season defining for Real Madrid. We’ll need all the black magic we can get.

15/03: Liverpool (21:00 CET)

19/03: Barcelona ✈️ (21:00 CET)



~International break~



02/04: Valladolid (16:15 CET)

05/04: Barcelona ✈️ (21:00 CET)

08/04: Villarreal (21:00 CET)

11-12/04: Champions League quarterfinals pic.twitter.com/TO6E7vTkkz — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) March 11, 2023

Rodrygo Should Take More FKs

Yes - thats the tweet. I understand he didn’t score today, but our FKs have been somewhat inept for years. I may be bias but I feel like Rodrygo is often closer than Benz / Kroos and should garner more opportunities from the left side of the pitch. Unless the plan is to have Alaba shoot all FKs (which I’m ok with).