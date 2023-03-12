 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Daily Thread: 12 March 2023

Another Juninho Edition of the Daily Merengue

By Juninho
Real Madrid CF v RCD Espanyol - LaLiga Santander Photo by Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

3 Crucial Points

A solid resurgence from the squad leads to another 3 points. Of course, it was a bit concerning early when Espanyol scored but some Vini brilliance and a brilliant Tchouameni assist put Los Blancos in a position to win today’s game.

All Arbeloa Does is Win Win Win No Matter What

Juvenil A have won the CDR. Arbeloa has not lost a game all season. Truly an incredible feat even at the youth level.

Wish Us Luck for the Wars Ahead

The next few games (minus international break) will likely be season defining for Real Madrid. We’ll need all the black magic we can get.

Rodrygo Should Take More FKs

Yes - thats the tweet. I understand he didn’t score today, but our FKs have been somewhat inept for years. I may be bias but I feel like Rodrygo is often closer than Benz / Kroos and should garner more opportunities from the left side of the pitch. Unless the plan is to have Alaba shoot all FKs (which I’m ok with).

