Atletico Madrid vs. Real Madrid Live Stream: Time, TV, Channels, & How To Watch Liga F Online

The second Madrid derby of the season scheduled for matchday 21 of Liga F is a ticket for Las Blancas to escape the third-placed Levante by 8 points. Real Madrid are on the 13-games win streak in the league and are looking for the 14th. Currently they’re sitting on the second place 16 points ahead of today’s opponent on the fourth place.

The two teams have clashed 5 times so far and the white club have won 3 and lost 2 of these derbies. In their last encounter, Las Blancas won 1-0 with a late goal by Kathellen Sousa. That was the first time Las Blancas managed to win the derby on their home ground. While on the other side, Atlético have also never won on Wanda de Alcalá and this derby is another test for them.

“We have to continue with the wins. We can fight for the league, wait for Barcelona to slip up and be ready take our opportunity,” Claudia Florentino speaks for Real Madrid TV.

How to Watch

Date: 12/03/2023

Time: 18:00 CET (12pm ET)

Venue: Centro Deportivo Wanda de Alcalá de Henares

Available streaming: DAZN Women’s Football - YouTube