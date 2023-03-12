OFFICIAL: Real Madrid to appear in Barcelona’s future ‘Barça-gate’ trial

Real Madrid have published the following statement following the meeting of the Board of Directors held this morning at Valdebebas.

In their meeting held today, the Real Madrid C. F. Board of Directors have inspected the serious accusations brought by the Barcelona Prosecution Service against F. C. Barcelona, two of its former presidents, Josep María Bartomeu and Sandro Rosell, and executives Albert Soler and Óscar Grau, on the basis of alleged offenses of corruption in sports, among others, all related to the relationship the club maintained with the former Vice-President of the Technical Referees’ Committee (CTA), José María Enríquez Negreira.

Real Madrid wishes to express its utmost concern regarding the gravity of the facts and reiterates its confidence in the legal system. The club has agreed that, in defence of its legitimate rights, it will appear at the trial when the judge opens it up to the affected parties.

Source: Realmadrid.com

Real Madrid have decided to take a step forward and will appear in court as soon as the judge decides to start the trial. Los Blancos had been silent ever since the case was published, but now they’ve decided that it’s time to seek justice.