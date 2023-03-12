Starting Lineups: Atletico Madrid vs. Real Madrid; Liga F

This is how Alberto Toril lined up his squad for the matchday 21 of Liga F. The defense stayed the same from the last match but there are changes in the other two departments. Instead of Teresa, Toletti is now back in the starting line-up. The attack is led by Esther who will have Athenea and Linda on her sides. The Colombian makes the starting line-up in her third match for Real Madrid.

Starting Lineups

Real Madrid XI: Misa, K. Robles, Ivana, Toletti, Olga, Esther, Weir, Claudia F., Linda C., Zornoza, Athenea

Subs: Gérard, Teresa, M. Oroz, Nahikari, Møller, Lucía, Feller, Svava, Freja Siri

Predicted formation: 4-2-3-1

Atlético de Madrid XI: L. Gallardo, Medina, Menayo, Cinta R., Moraza, Banini, Maitane, Irene G., Ajibade, Ludmila, M. Cardona

Subs: P. Vizoso, Xenia, Van Donen, S. Majarín, Lundkvist, Santos, Virginia, Bárbara, Stašková, Eva Navarro, Lucía Moral

Predicted formation: 4-3-3

How to Watch

Date: 12/03/2023

Time: 18:00 CET (12pm ET)

Venue: Centro Deportivo Wanda de Alcalá de Henares

Available streaming: DAZN Women’s Football - YouTube