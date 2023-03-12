Starting Lineups: Atletico Madrid vs. Real Madrid; Liga F

This is how Alberto Toril lined up his squad for the matchday 21 of Liga F. The defense stayed the same from the last match but there are changes in the other two departments. Instead of Teresa, Toletti is now back in the starting line-up. The attack is led by Esther who will have Athenea and Linda on her sides. The Colombian makes the starting line-up in her third match for Real Madrid.
Starting Lineups
Real Madrid XI: Misa, K. Robles, Ivana, Toletti, Olga, Esther, Weir, Claudia F., Linda C., Zornoza, Athenea
Subs: Gérard, Teresa, M. Oroz, Nahikari, Møller, Lucía, Feller, Svava, Freja Siri
Predicted formation: 4-2-3-1
Atlético de Madrid XI: L. Gallardo, Medina, Menayo, Cinta R., Moraza, Banini, Maitane, Irene G., Ajibade, Ludmila, M. Cardona
Subs: P. Vizoso, Xenia, Van Donen, S. Majarín, Lundkvist, Santos, Virginia, Bárbara, Stašková, Eva Navarro, Lucía Moral
Predicted formation: 4-3-3
How to Watch
Date: 12/03/2023
Time: 18:00 CET (12pm ET)
Venue: Centro Deportivo Wanda de Alcalá de Henares
Available streaming: DAZN Women’s Football - YouTube
