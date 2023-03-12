Immediate Reaction: Atletico Madrid 0 - 0 Real Madrid; Liga F

Draw on Wanda de Alcala. The first Madrid derby between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid that finished in a goalless draw.

The defense stayed the same from the last match but there are changes in the other two departments. Instead of Teresa, Toletti is now back in the starting line-up. The attack was led by Esther who will have Athenea and Linda on her sides. The Colombian makes the starting line-up in her third match for Real Madrid.

The entire game was a repeat of the same things being tried over and over again. In the very beginning of the match, Real Madrid made a few defensive errors which could’ve ended badly but they were cleared out in the end. The derby started off aggressive right away, with Atletico making two fouls on Caicedo in the first 4 minutes. It went on becoming even more aggressive.

Ludmila was stretchered out after 40 minutes, there were a couple more scares. In 15’ Ivana received the first yellow of the match, in the duel against Marta Cardona, but it was a questionable foul. That wasn’t the only piece of questionable refereeing in the match, on both sides.

Real Madrid didn’t manage to endanger Atletico’s goal much in the first half. In 25’ there was a good chance that was first saved by Gallardo which landed to Weir, but she couldn’t find an opening to shoot so she passed back to Kenti. The right back then shot just over the bar. That was perhaps the most dangerous chance Las Blancas had in the first 45 minutes. Usually, when the ball would arrive to the opponents’ box, chaos would arise because Atletico tended to park the bus the whole game.

In 18’ Misa had a good ground save from the shot that bounced off the round. This was her 100th game and she became the first player in history to get 100 appearances for Real Madrid Femenino.

There were many more shots in the second half, but most were off target. In the end, Las Blancas took 18 shots in total with only 4 of them being on target. Atletico finished with 7 shots out of which 3 were on target. However, it wasn’t possible to say that any team dominated, and the match ended goalless in the spirit that was felt throughout the match.

Toril made 3 substitutions: Feller for Esther in 72’, Maite for Athenea in 83’ and Svava for Olga in 90’, all changes being made too late. The biggest evident change that happened was Svava’s substitution even if she was only 3 minutes on the pitch. She immediately threatened Atleti’s goal and a minute after she made a cross that almost reached a Real Madrid player in the box.

The match ending without any goals might’ve been fair in the spirit of the game, but it was nothing less than frustrating for Madridistas especially.