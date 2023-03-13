Open Thread: March 13, 2023

The Open Thread/Daily Merengue is a place where you can discuss anything and everything related to football. Feel free to discuss the topics presented here, or start your very own discussions! The Open thread will be posted every day by one of the mods you’d totally pray against a heart attack during the Liverpool game at the Bernabeu with: Valyrian Steel, Felipejack, Kung_Fu_Zizou (AKA KFZ), Juninho and, of course... yours truly.

We Love Ya Toni

Ah yes... our beloved Sniper. The man’s been at the club since 2014! Time sure flies. I remember how excited I was about this signing and yet how sad I was to see Xabi go the other way. It’s been nearly ten years and it feels like yesterday.

400 games with @realmadrid. Could have gone worse. pic.twitter.com/nXD50NhfT9 — Toni Kroos (@ToniKroos) March 11, 2023

So... I Just Had to Start With This

Casemiro never received a straight red card in his seven-year career at Real Madrid.



He's received two in his last three PL matches for Man United pic.twitter.com/GDnlBXLLwF — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) March 12, 2023

Casemiro never got a straight red card at Real Madrid and now he has 2 straight red cards at Man United this season. pic.twitter.com/Cu3AmrGFqp — Troll Football (@TrollFootball) March 12, 2023

Mourinho Knew... Boy Did He Know

Mourinho about Modric in Real Madrid documentary. He would be proud of how things went after. Mourinho knew Modric was special.pic.twitter.com/hFOhdQ7t0U — Dr Yash  (@YashRMFC) March 12, 2023

You’ve Got to Wonder How This Is Gonna Go

It’s an interesting saga we’ve got here. Barca find themselves to be the center of publicity for all the wrong reasons again. This is big. I think no one here has been a fan of Spanish referees for a while now, so maybe you... kinda, sorta, perhaps saw this coming? How do you guys think this thing’s gonna continue from here?