Open Thread: March 13, 2023

Your Manic Monday issue of the Daily Merengue!

By NeRObutBlanco
Atletico de Madrid v Real Madrid - Liga F Photo by Angel Martinez/Getty Images

The Open Thread/Daily Merengue is a place where you can discuss anything and everything related to football. Feel free to discuss the topics presented here, or start your very own discussions! The Open thread will be posted every day by one of the mods you’d totally pray against a heart attack during the Liverpool game at the Bernabeu with: Valyrian Steel, Felipejack, Kung_Fu_Zizou (AKA KFZ), Juninho and, of course... yours truly.

We Love Ya Toni

Ah yes... our beloved Sniper. The man’s been at the club since 2014! Time sure flies. I remember how excited I was about this signing and yet how sad I was to see Xabi go the other way. It’s been nearly ten years and it feels like yesterday.

So... I Just Had to Start With This

Mourinho Knew... Boy Did He Know

You’ve Got to Wonder How This Is Gonna Go

It’s an interesting saga we’ve got here. Barca find themselves to be the center of publicity for all the wrong reasons again. This is big. I think no one here has been a fan of Spanish referees for a while now, so maybe you... kinda, sorta, perhaps saw this coming? How do you guys think this thing’s gonna continue from here?

