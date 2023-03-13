 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Managing Madrid Podcast: Let’s check in on Liverpool...

Kiyan is joined by Ryan O’Hanlon of ESPNFC to tee up the 2nd leg

By Kiyan Sobhani
/ new
Liverpool v Real Madrid - UEFA Champions League Photo by David S. Bustamante/Soccrates/Getty Images

On this Patron-only episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Ryan O’Hanlon discuss:

  • How do we explain what’s happened to Liverpool’s season?
  • Liverpool’s injuries
  • The decreasing effectiveness of Liverpool’s front 3
  • How much is Jurgen Klopp to blame?
  • How ‘over’ is this tie between Real Madrid and Liverpool??
  • Squad updates: Luis Diaz, Konate, and Thiago
  • Real Madrid’s UCL odds according toe FiverThirtyEight
  • Would Roberto Firmino be a good signing?
  • And more.

Click here for access

Thanks for being a Patron. We hope you enjoy the show!

Managing Madrid is a hub for all Madridistas with updated news, op-eds, tactical analyses, artwork, and of course, podcasts. It also serves as a means for Real Madrid fans to connect and discuss the team. We would like your support so that we can continue to produce podcasts for you.

The site is run by a small team that works tirelessly around the clock to make it into what it is today. Your contributions will allow us to continue to have a real and full-time presence in keeping this website, and its podcasts, going.

Hosts this week:

Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo)

Ryan O’Hanlon (@rwohan)

More From Managing Madrid

Real Madrid News 24/7

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Managing Madrid Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Real Madrid news from Managing Madrid