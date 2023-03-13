Managing Madrid Podcast: Let’s check in on Liverpool...

On this Patron-only episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Ryan O’Hanlon discuss:

How do we explain what’s happened to Liverpool’s season?

Liverpool’s injuries

The decreasing effectiveness of Liverpool’s front 3

How much is Jurgen Klopp to blame?

How ‘over’ is this tie between Real Madrid and Liverpool??

Squad updates: Luis Diaz, Konate, and Thiago

Real Madrid’s UCL odds according toe FiverThirtyEight

Would Roberto Firmino be a good signing?

And more.

Thanks for being a Patron. We hope you enjoy the show!

Hosts this week:

Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo)

Ryan O’Hanlon (@rwohan)