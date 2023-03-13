Real Madrid release video outlining all the mistakes that former referee Iturralde made against them over 17 years

On Real Madrid’s official TV channel, RMTV, the club released a long video which outlines a ton of mistakes that former referee Iturralde Gonzalez made against them over his 17 years as an official in La Liga

The video is in direct response over attacks made by Iturralde on national television this weekend, where the former referee stated that Real are “gross and indecent” for releasing videos of referee mistakes that happen often against them. Iturralde, of course, has a long history of being vocal against Real Madrid, and in 2013, admitted fully in an interview with Marca that the stats are against Real when he’s in charge. Iturralde has also defended Barcelona in the Negreira case. He also goes out of his way to defend Barcelona when the evidence is irrefutable:

The video released by Real Madrid is nearly four minutes long, and in the intro to it, they state: “This is Iturralde González, the referee who has finally taken off his mask and is now dedicated to attacking Real Madrid from the media”.

The video can be view in its entirety below: