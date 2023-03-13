Player Ratings; Atletico Madrid 0 - 0 Real Madrid; Liga F

STARTING XI

GK: Misa Rodríguez - 6/10: Made one crucial save to stop Banini's shot but was not as busy as the game lacked clear cut chances.

RB: Kenti Robles - 6/10: Solid performance from the Mexican who provided some good crosses on the attacking front.

CB: Claudia Florentino - 7/10: Was really good matching the Atletico attackers' intensity. Continues to grow in leaps.

CB: Ivana Andrés - 6/10: Still a bit shaky in possession especially when bringing the ball from the back. Was more solid though and assured than in the last two games.

LB: Olga Carmona - 5/10: Defensively marshalled Cardona well but she's still lacking when attacking. Most of her crosses were either overhit or straight at Lola Gallardo.

CDM: Claudia Zornoza - 6/10: Lost the ball in midfield a couple of times but settled well and helped control the game.

CM: Sandie Toletti - 6/10: Was not at her best, but that is expected considering she's just coming back from injury.

RW: Athenea Del Castillo - 6/10: Frustrating in the first half as all her moves were not bearing fruits. Had a better second half forcing Lola into a brilliant save late on.

AM: Caroline Weir - 6/10: A frustrating evening for the Scotswoman with nothing working out for her. She needs a bit of rest after playing a lot.

LW: Linda Caicedo - 8/10: Player of the match, she was composed assured caused Atleti problems with her running, line breaking, and close control once she gets up to speed, she will be a joy to watch.

CF: Esther González - 5/10: Frustrating evening for her in a game where chances were limited.

SUBSTITUTIONS

CF: Naomie Feller - 5/10 (replaced Esther 71') Provided a bit of pace and energy. Made Real Madrid better attack wise.

LW: Maite Oroz - N/A (replaced Athenea 82') Came in with eight minutes to go and upped Real Madrid's tempo as they searched for a winner.

LB: Sofie Svava - N/A (replaced Olga 89') Despite being on the field for mere seconds, she made a brilliant run which resulted in a corner. She has improved so much, and she should be our starting left back.