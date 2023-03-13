Real Madrid representative meets with Bellingham and his family in Dortmund -report

Real Madrid sent a representative to Dortmund to meet with midfielder Jude Bellingham and his family, according to a report published this Monday on AS. Los Blancos are aware of the fact that they will have to compete with Liverpool and Manchester City for his signing but wanted to meet with Bellingham in order to try to convince him that becoming a Real Madrid player would be the right move for him, per that same report.

Bellingham hasn’t made a final decision about his future but Liverpool seem to be leading the race for his signing, according to a report from German newspaper Sport Bild. However, Real Madrid still believe that there are reasons to feel optimistic about the situation and still consider Bellingham a priority, according to AS’ report.

If Real Madrid finally manage to complete the signing of the talented midfielder, Toni Kroos could end up deciding not to sign a contract extension with the club, per that same report.