Referee named for Champions League match between Real Madrid and Liverpool

UEFA have appointed German referee Felix Zwayer as the man in charge of Wednesday’s clash between Real Madrid and Liverpool in the return leg of the Champions League’s Round of 16.

Per Realmadrid.com

Felix Zwayer will officiate the Champions League round of 16 second leg match between Real Madrid and Liverpool at the Santiago Bernabéu (Wednesday, 9pm CET). The German will referee our team for the second time in this competition. The previous match was Real Madrid-Galatasaray in matchday four of the 2019/20 Group Stage (6-0).

Real Madrid have a comfortable 5-2 lead on aggregate so Liverpool will need to beat Los Blancos by three goals to send the game to extra-time. That’s a tall task for any team, but Klopp’s men will surely try after seeing Madrid’s recent struggles in La Liga and the Copa del Rey. Real Madrid will need to be careful.