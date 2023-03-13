Updates from Valdebebas: Almost everyone is ready for Liverpool

More good news for Real Madrid following their 3 - 1 win vs Espanyol this weekend. As they took the field at Real Madrid City today to prepare for their clash vs Liverpool on Wednesday night, almost everyone was available.

For the second consecutive training session, both Karim Benzema and Ferland Mendy trained normally, full contact, with the rest of their teammates. This indicates that both will be ready to play against Liverpool bar a set-back from now until mid-week. Benzema will likely start that game, while Mendy likely won’t get a full 90 and will come off the bench as it’s been a while since he’s played a match, and he’s not 100% match fit.

Meanwhile, key player David Alaba, who is recovering from a right thigh injury that he suffered in the first leg against Liverpool, is recovering well. Though he’s not as ready as Benzema and Mendy, he did train on his own today and even did some ball work, which is a great sign.