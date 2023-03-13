Gabri Veiga drawing attention from Real Madrid

Real Madrid are monitoring Gabri Veiga and there are suggestions that he is, “very liked in Real Madrid circles”, according to Pacojo Delgado when speaking on Cadena SER radio.

The young 20-year-old attacking midfielder has a release clause of €40 million euros and has already drawn interest from big Premier League clubs who see that clause as good value. Gabri Veiga has scored 8 goals and provided 3 assists this season, a goal or an assist about every other game. Along with Celta Vigo cult hero, Iago Aspas, he has been an important attacking asset for the Galician club as they look to climb the table and potentially land a European spot.

A move may be on this summer as the player has potentially signaled his intent by changing agents. There are rumors of both Pini Zahavi and Jorge Mendes being interested in securing the players to their agencies, among many others.

Whether Real Madrid are just monitoring the player or truly have concrete interest remains to be seen. From a career standpoint, it may make sense for Gabri Veiga to continue at Celta Vigo for at least another season before making the jump to a European giant. Many expect young Gabri Veiga to be a part of Luis De la Fuente’s first Spanish National Team list this week.