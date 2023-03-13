Managing Madrid Podcast: BarcaGate: Refuting the claims of Culés

AUDIO:

On this episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Lucas Navarrete discuss:

Criticisms of ‘Until the End’ (Apple TV Documentary)

Why there is a big case against Lionel Messi’s goat status

Will something actually happen to Barcelona amid BarcaGate?

The argument that Cules put forth and how easily they can be refuted

The video evidence that Real Madrid are putting forth on Real Madrid TV

Iturralde Gonzalez

Athletic Club’s protests covered up

Real Madrid on the offensive

Was Jose Mourinho right this whole time?

Felix Zwayer

And more.

Hosts this week:

Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo)

Lucas Navarrete (@LucasNavarrete)