Open Thread: March 14, 2023

More Hazard on the Horizon?

The way this is going, this once great player is technically retired on a bench. From a certain point on, it was pretty hard to blame Meunier’s tackle for everything. Eden’s transfer will unfortunately go down in history as one of the worst Real Madrid transfers ever.

Eden Hazard: “For me, I will still be at Real Madrid next season — but you never know”, tells @RTBFsport ⚪️ #RealMadrid



▫️ “Me and Ancelotti? There is respect but we don’t talk to each other”.



▫️ “I miss playing football. I want to play. I want to have fun”. pic.twitter.com/WKLexMqCvB — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) March 13, 2023

Leave it to Football Fans to Troll you to Oblivion

Real Madrid and Athletic Club fans have been printing fake money with Barcelona attached to it in response to the corruption charges the Catalan club are facing. pic.twitter.com/9837UmHw7v — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) March 13, 2023

Know What Time it Is?

That’s right; It’s time to play a game! Which midfield would you start vs Liverpool? to avoid a potential heart attack?