 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Open Thread: March 14, 2023

The Calm Before the Storm Edition of the Daily Merengue!

By NeRObutBlanco
/ new
Real Madrid Training Session Photo by Antonio Villalba/Real Madrid via Getty Images

The Open Thread/Daily Merengue is a place where you can discuss anything and everything related to football. Feel free to discuss the topics presented here, or start your very own discussions! The Open thread will be posted every day by one of the mods you’d totally pray against a heart attack during the Liverpool game at the Bernabeu with: Valyrian Steel, Felipejack, Kung_Fu_Zizou (AKA KFZ), Juninho and, of course... yours truly.

More Hazard on the Horizon?

The way this is going, this once great player is technically retired on a bench. From a certain point on, it was pretty hard to blame Meunier’s tackle for everything. Eden’s transfer will unfortunately go down in history as one of the worst Real Madrid transfers ever.

Leave it to Football Fans to Troll you to Oblivion

Know What Time it Is?

That’s right; It’s time to play a game! Which midfield would you start vs Liverpool? to avoid a potential heart attack?

Poll

Which midfield would you start vs Liverpool?

view results
  • 10%
    Kroos - Tchouameni - Modric
    (5 votes)
  • 6%
    Kroos - Thouameni - Ceballos
    (3 votes)
  • 4%
    Kroos - Tchouameni - Camavinga
    (2 votes)
  • 27%
    Camavinga - Tchouameni - Modric
    (13 votes)
  • 6%
    Kroos - Camavinga - Modric
    (3 votes)
  • 0%
    Camavinga - Kroos (DM) - Modric
    (0 votes)
  • 4%
    Camavinga - Kroos (DM) - Valverde
    (2 votes)
  • 4%
    Camavinga - Ceballos (DM) - Modric
    (2 votes)
  • 4%
    Camavinga - Ceballos (DM) - Valverde
    (2 votes)
  • 16%
    Ceballos - Camavinga (DM) - Valverde
    (8 votes)
  • 14%
    Camavinga - Tchouameni - Ceballos
    (7 votes)
  • 2%
    Other
    (1 vote)
48 votes total Vote Now

More From Managing Madrid

Real Madrid News 24/7

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Managing Madrid Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Real Madrid news from Managing Madrid