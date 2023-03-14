Real Madrid announce squad for Champions League match against Liverpool

Real Madrid have published their squad list for Wednesday’s match against Liverpool in the return leg of the UEFA Champions League’s Round of 16.

REAL MADRID SQUAD:

Goalkeepers: Courtois, Lunin and Luis López.

Defenders: Carvajal, E. Militão, Vallejo, Nacho, Odriozola, Lucas V., Rüdiger and Mendy.

Midfielders: Kroos, Modrić, Camavinga, Valverde, Tchouameni and D. Ceballos.

Forward: Hazard, Benzema, Asensio, Vini Jr., Rodrygo, Mariano and Álvaro.

Karim Benzema is back after missing last Saturday’s match against Espanyol. The Frenchman will be expected to start this game and also Sunday’s El Clasico.

Ferland Mendy is also back but his injury was quite serious, so he might not be ready to feature in the starting lineup against Liverpool’s talented offensive line. Mendy will likely need a few more days to improve his form and confidence before he can make the starting lineup, so his presence in El Clasico seems more likely.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

Date: 03/15/2022

Time: 21:00 CET, 03:00pm EST.

Venue: Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain.

Available TV: Movistar Liga de Campeones (Spain)

Available Streaming: Paramount+, Fubo.TV (USA).

