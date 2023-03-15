 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Showdown at the ‘Beu: OT March 15, 2023

A UCL Matchday Edition of the Daily Merengue

By NeRObutBlanco
Real Madrid CF v RCD Espanyol - LaLiga Santander Photo by Angel Martinez/Getty Images

The Open Thread/Daily Merengue is a place where you can discuss anything and everything related to football. Feel free to discuss the topics presented here, or start your very own discussions! The Open thread will be posted every day by one of the mods you’d totally pray against a heart attack during the Liverpool game at the Bernabeu with: Valyrian Steel, Felipejack, Kung_Fu_Zizou (AKA KFZ), Juninho and, of course... yours truly.

And the Heat is ON

It’s time, guys. Tonight, Los Blancos host Liverpool for the second leg of the R16 after a statement 2-5 victory in Anfield. Liverpool have practically no choice but to go for broke here. It will be interesting to see how Real Madrid will approach this game. And I don’t think anybody here wants a repeat of the Chelsea close call.

Always Nice to Receive Respect

Hey, This One’s NOT Brazilian!

I Think I Can Manage Without Any Heart Attacks - Please, Team

