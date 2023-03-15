Showdown at the ‘Beu: OT March 15, 2023

The Open Thread/Daily Merengue is a place where you can discuss anything and everything related to football. Feel free to discuss the topics presented here, or start your very own discussions! The Open thread will be posted every day by one of the mods you’d totally pray against a heart attack during the Liverpool game at the Bernabeu with: Valyrian Steel, Felipejack, Kung_Fu_Zizou (AKA KFZ), Juninho and, of course... yours truly.

And the Heat is ON

It’s time, guys. Tonight, Los Blancos host Liverpool for the second leg of the R16 after a statement 2-5 victory in Anfield. Liverpool have practically no choice but to go for broke here. It will be interesting to see how Real Madrid will approach this game. And I don’t think anybody here wants a repeat of the Chelsea close call.

Always Nice to Receive Respect

️ Fabinho: “Real Madrid, how do I explain it…they smell blood. If you give them a chance, they go & just score.”



️ Klopp: “Fabinho’s right about Madrid smelling blood. They’re a huge team. Nothing negative beats them. They have all my respect.” #UCL pic.twitter.com/o3lZ4qgB1f — Madrid Zone (@theMadridZone) March 14, 2023

️ Klopp talking about Real Madrid: “Modrić, Kroos, Benzema & all the youngsters… wow. What a team.” pic.twitter.com/3DfaI6c1gK — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) March 14, 2023

Hey, This One’s NOT Brazilian!

Real Madrid’s interest in Gabri Veiga is growing. The player has a €40M release clause but the club could offer €25M + a player and the player could be Rafa Marín. @PacojoSER, @antonmeana pic.twitter.com/uaV0P21e6t — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) March 14, 2023

I Think I Can Manage Without Any Heart Attacks - Please, Team