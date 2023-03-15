Churros y Tácticas Podcast: Unpacking more BarcaGate details

AUDIO:
On this episode of the Churros y Tácticas Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Diego Lorijn discuss:
- Xavi’s tactical flexibility
- BarcaGate
- How long will these proceedings take?
- Is there enough evidence against Barca?
- Lionel Messi’s contract
- What is proven and what isn’t
- The numbers that would support Barca getting favoured by the referees
- Real Madrid — are they doing anything illegal?
- Real Madrid’s 180 turn on BarcaGate
- The difference between Barca TV and Real Madrid TV
- Concern for Gavi
- And more.
Co-host and chief editor of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani, along with Diego Lorijn — Barca TV, VIVA La Liga TV host, delve into La Liga’s hottest topics. We scrutinize the biggest games, dissect the main talking points, and bring a unique and fresh perspective to Spanish football.
