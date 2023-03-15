 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Churros y Tácticas Podcast: Unpacking more BarcaGate details

Kiyan and Diego go through new reports, and what Barca’s fate might be.

By Kiyan Sobhani
Real Madrid CF v FC Barcelona: Semi Final Leg One - Copa Del Rey Photo by Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto via Getty Images

On this episode of the Churros y Tácticas Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Diego Lorijn discuss:

  • Xavi’s tactical flexibility
  • BarcaGate
  • How long will these proceedings take?
  • Is there enough evidence against Barca?
  • Lionel Messi’s contract
  • What is proven and what isn’t
  • The numbers that would support Barca getting favoured by the referees
  • Real Madrid — are they doing anything illegal?
  • Real Madrid’s 180 turn on BarcaGate
  • The difference between Barca TV and Real Madrid TV
  • Concern for Gavi
  • And more.

Co-host and chief editor of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani, along with Diego Lorijn — Barca TV, VIVA La Liga TV host, delve into La Liga’s hottest topics. We scrutinize the biggest games, dissect the main talking points, and bring a unique and fresh perspective to Spanish football.

