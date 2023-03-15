Churros y Tácticas Podcast: Unpacking more BarcaGate details

AUDIO:

On this episode of the Churros y Tácticas Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Diego Lorijn discuss:

Xavi’s tactical flexibility

BarcaGate

How long will these proceedings take?

Is there enough evidence against Barca?

Lionel Messi’s contract

What is proven and what isn’t

The numbers that would support Barca getting favoured by the referees

Real Madrid — are they doing anything illegal?

Real Madrid’s 180 turn on BarcaGate

The difference between Barca TV and Real Madrid TV

Concern for Gavi

And more.

