Las Blancas Podcast: Madrid is gray

On this episode of Las Blancas podcast, hosts Yash Thakur and Kanita analyze Real Madrid’s 0-0 draw against Atletico Madrid.

Talking points:

Line-ups and player selection - Linda starts for the first time.

Ludmila giving Real Madrid trouble, her injury update and the toll it took on Atletico’s game.

Atletico’s domination in the first 45 minutes.

Another forced change - Marta Cardona’s injury and the end of Atletico’s pace.

What didn’t work? Long balls, crosses, and more

Silver linings: Linda Caicedo shining in her first start, Olga’s defensive play, Toletti and Weir’s progression.

Linda’s chance creation and her connection with the squad

What could’ve worked? Squad management, earlier substitutions

The substitutions - Feller, Maite and Svava.

Was there a need for an earlier introduction of Svava?

Factors that went into this performance

Overall stats of the match - all is gray.

Hosts this week:

Yash Thakur (@Odriozolite)

Kanita (@KaniFroh)

Las Blancas (@Las_Blancas)