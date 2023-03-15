Real Madrid vs Liverpool, 2023 Champions League: Predicted lineups

Real Madrid host Liverpool in what should be a manageable game for Los Blancos considering that they have a 5-2 lead on aggregate. Benzema is back with the team and appears ready to make his return to the starting lineup.

Real Madrid predicted XI: Courtois, Carvajal, Militao, Rudiger, Nacho, Tchouameni, Kroos, Modric, Valverde, Vinicius, Benzema.

Liverpool predicted XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinho, Elliott, Milner, Salah, Gakpo, Nuñez.

Right or wrong, Kroos and Modric will get another chance to start in the midfield against a physical and strong team like Liverpool. They should still have what it takes to manage the big lead for Los Blancos, but it’s true that they have not shown promising signs against strong opposition so far this season.

Rodrygo, Camavinga and Ceballos will likely start on the bench and wait for their opportunity to enter the game later in the second half.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

Date: 03/15/2022

Time: 21:00 CET, 03:00pm EST.

Venue: Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain.

Available TV: Movistar Liga de Campeones (Spain)

Available Streaming: Paramount+, Fubo.TV (USA).

